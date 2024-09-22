Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25,828.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 112,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.16.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $174.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

