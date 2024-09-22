Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16,788.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $84,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD opened at $389.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $386.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.