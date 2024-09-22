Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14,835.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,727 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 0.4% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $127.51 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

