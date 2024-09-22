Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,839 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,068 shares of company stock worth $1,252,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

SWKS stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

