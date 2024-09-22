The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.04.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $389.86 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.28. The firm has a market cap of $386.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

