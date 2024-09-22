McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $348,206,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $296.83 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.73.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,593 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

