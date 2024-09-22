Stone Point Capital LLC Invests $151.81 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 517,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,808,000. AON comprises 11.9% of Stone Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stone Point Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of AON at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,183,000 after purchasing an additional 309,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

AON stock opened at $347.03 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $353.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

