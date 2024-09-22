Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in SentinelOne by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after buying an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,724,000 after buying an additional 838,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $16,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,990,668.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 574,769 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,560. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $24.40 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

