Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.5% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $178.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.83.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.