Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,045 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $23,547,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $127.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Argus raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.