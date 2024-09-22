Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,799 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25,828.2% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 112,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $174.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

