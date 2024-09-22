AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,934 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.41 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.