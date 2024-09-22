Swipe (SXP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $160.68 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $160.68 million and approximately $28.69 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 617,900,364 coins and its circulating supply is 617,900,576 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

