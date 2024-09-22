DigiByte Market Capitalization Reaches $117.66 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $117.66 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,982.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.19 or 0.00540077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00107085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.49 or 0.00280187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00029951 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00030858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00076530 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,264,077,912 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

