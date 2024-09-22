Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 35.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $89.10 million and $143.34 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00042919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

