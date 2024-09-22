Cookie (COOKIE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Cookie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cookie has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cookie has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $749,749.75 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.04 or 0.00265189 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,793,266 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 83,689,587.73880166 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02075183 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $781,491.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

