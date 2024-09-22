Zentry (ZENT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.21 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Zentry token can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zentry has a total market cap of $109.01 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.04 or 0.00265189 BTC.

About Zentry

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,859,178,793.902713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01892915 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $3,191,314.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

