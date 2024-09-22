Estabrook Capital Management Takes $1.67 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Barclays began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.42.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $245.46 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $250.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.08.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

