Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $91,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 57,127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 27,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 113,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 36,879 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,056,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $72.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.