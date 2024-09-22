Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Position Raised by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises 1.3% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,295,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,579,000 after buying an additional 362,573 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,710,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after acquiring an additional 148,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,187,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 156,501 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,562,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 693,988 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

