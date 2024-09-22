1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $150.90 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,661,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,948,097 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $150,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 3,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in BCE by 60.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

