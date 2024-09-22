1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $153.90 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,192 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.83% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $153,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $149.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average of $141.51. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

