1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 538,906 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,906 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $251,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $148.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.