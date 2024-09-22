Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74,319 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.75% of Ulta Beauty worth $137,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,988,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,380,000 after buying an additional 157,497 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $402.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.01 and a 200-day moving average of $407.97. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

