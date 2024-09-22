Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $162.24 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192,042 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.87% of BWX Technologies worth $162,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWXT opened at $102.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

