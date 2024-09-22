Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 56.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 51,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,280 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 217,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

