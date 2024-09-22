Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise accounts for about 4.6% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at $82,103,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,981 shares of company stock valued at $115,662,734. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $393.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $393.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.22.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.