Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

DIS stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.91 billion, a PE ratio of 101.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

