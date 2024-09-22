Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $129,075,000. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,122,000 after acquiring an additional 732,321 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,218,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 659,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHY opened at $83.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

