Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 152,883 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,883 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $75,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.2 %

HPE opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

