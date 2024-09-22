Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,008 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.47% of Jacobs Solutions worth $81,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,626,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after buying an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of J opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.11. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.71 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

