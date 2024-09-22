Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 3,967 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at $20,539,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $174.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,342.62 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $176.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.