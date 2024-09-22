PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) is Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 562,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,802 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 6.4% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYLD. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 159,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,621,000.

PYLD opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

