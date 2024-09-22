KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Decreased by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 1.3% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $14,223,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $10,050,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 317.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 926,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,474,000 after buying an additional 704,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

