Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $59.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.