Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,630 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,536,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

