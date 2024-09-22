Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 5.6% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.14% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $12,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,176,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,672 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Finally, Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,815,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND opened at $46.99 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

