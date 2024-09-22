Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 208,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,074,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $59.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

