Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,078,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,435 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BOX were worth $81,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BOX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after buying an additional 47,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,370,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BOX by 404.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 802,564 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $32.99 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,120,725.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $324,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares in the company, valued at $38,120,725.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $2,113,560. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

