Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,833,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,242 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $79,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

