Sei Investments Co. Has $92.57 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 371,946 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $92,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,568,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,583 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,502,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,800,000 after purchasing an additional 480,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,934,000 after buying an additional 209,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,407,000 after buying an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $81.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $83.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

