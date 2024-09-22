Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673,460 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,829 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $107,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 56.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $67.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on HDB

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.