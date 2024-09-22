Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.59% of Hexcel worth $82,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $61.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.54.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

