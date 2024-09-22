PLANET Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PLANET)

PLANET (PLANET) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One PLANET token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PLANET has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. PLANET has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $430,918.43 worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00265500 BTC.

PLANET Token Profile

PLANET launched on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for PLANET is planetrefi.com. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000555 USD and is up 7.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $315,965.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLANET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLANET using one of the exchanges listed above.

