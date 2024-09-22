Oasis Network Hits Market Cap of $501.16 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $501.16 million and $50.73 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.76 or 0.04104198 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00042915 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.0723491 USD and is up 10.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $50,513,996.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.