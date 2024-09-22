ZClassic Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. ZClassic has a market cap of $465,554.92 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00047684 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012943 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

