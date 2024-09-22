ViciCoin (VCNT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $203.02 Million

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One ViciCoin token can currently be purchased for $20.39 or 0.00032555 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ViciCoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. ViciCoin has a market capitalization of $203.02 million and approximately $173,632.36 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00265500 BTC.

ViciCoin Token Profile

ViciCoin launched on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,956,211 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ViciCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ViciCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

