King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,408.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,294.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,275.77. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,419.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

