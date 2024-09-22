Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 100,186.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348,508 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 2.45% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $36,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 394,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,685,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,077,000 after acquiring an additional 351,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,690,000 after acquiring an additional 309,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,963,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

SUPN stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.72 and a beta of 0.88. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

