IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,951 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.07% of IPG Photonics worth $41,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 38,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.9 %

IPGP stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.00. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $111.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.